MY COUSIN RAPED ME SEVEN YEARS AGO, TEEN IN TRANCE AT A SHRINE

file pic In an incident that left church members stunned, a 14-year-old girl that was being prayed for at a shrine fell into a trance and revealed that she was raped twice by her cousin seven years ago.

Speaking on condition of anonymity a family member who requested not to be named said the 14-year-old girl went to a Masowe shrine in Entumbane suburb for prayers with her 52-year-old aunt last week on Friday.

The family insider said it was during the prayer session that the 14-year-old revealed that sometime in 2013 but at a date she could not remember she was raped twice by her cousin.

“She revealed to the prophet that the rape ordeal happened sometime in 2013 when her granny left her in the care of her cousin. She revealed that her cousin called her to her granny’s bedroom where he raped her once,” said the source.

The family source added: “She revealed that on another day but also she could not recall the date her cousin asked her to accompany him to fetch firewood in the bush. While they were there he ordered her to lie on the ground and he raped her once. After raping her he warned her not to tell anyone and swore that if she told anyone he would kill her.”

The family member said after the stunning revelations the aunt consulted a few relatives who advised her to report the matter to the police.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the matter: “We would like to urge parents and guardians to report any matter of abuse to the police and never waste time consulting relatives.”

Police were now on the suspect’s trail. B Metro