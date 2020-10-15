MY COUSIN RAPED ME SEVEN YEARS AGO, TEEN IN TRANCE AT A SHRINE

In an incident that left church members stunned, a
14-year-old girl that was being prayed for at a shrine fell into a trance and
revealed that she was raped twice by her cousin seven years ago.
Speaking on condition of anonymity a family member who
requested not to be named said the 14-year-old girl went to a Masowe shrine in
Entumbane suburb for prayers with her 52-year-old aunt last week on Friday.
The family insider said it was during the prayer session
that the 14-year-old revealed that sometime in 2013 but at a date she could not
remember she was raped twice by her cousin.
“She revealed to the prophet that the rape ordeal happened
sometime in 2013 when her granny left her in the care of her cousin. She
revealed that her cousin called her to her granny’s bedroom where he raped her
once,” said the source.
The family source added: “She revealed that on another day
but also she could not recall the date her cousin asked her to accompany him to
fetch firewood in the bush. While they were there he ordered her to lie on the
ground and he raped her once. After raping her he warned her not to tell anyone
and swore that if she told anyone he would kill her.”
The family member said after the stunning revelations the
aunt consulted a few relatives who advised her to report the matter to the
police.
Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the matter: “We would like to urge parents and
guardians to report any matter of abuse to the police and never waste time
consulting relatives.”
Police were now on the suspect’s trail. B Metro
