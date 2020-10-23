MWONZORA'S PITCH FOR THE TOP MDC T JOB

As your President after Extra Ordinary Congress my message to the structures has been received well because I don't believe in reality shows but I believe in reality

1) We will have democratically elected leadership at all levels from Branch to National. Even if you are my friend or friend of a certain leader you will go through elections , if you lose you remain my friend

2) We will have a culture of collective leadership

3) We will have a culture of democratic decision making ... structures will be consulted before any decisions are discussed by leadership and feedback to the structures will be a MUST

4)We will maintain the mass line .. Leadership will be engaging with the masses ... MDC-T is a mass party

5) We will promote, defend and empower the poor according to their needs and aspirations

6) We will promote unity in the party at all levels after EOC all those who feel disenfranchised will be readmitted in to structures

7) A culture of accountability and transparency will be a MUST at all levels