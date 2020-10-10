MUREWA BOY'S MURDER HAS UNITED NATION : ZANU PF WOMEN'S LEAGUE

The ritual murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) of Nyamutumbu Village in Murehwa has united the nation as people from all walks of life have joined hands in consoling the family, with some from the Diaspora contributing towards funeral expenses.
The boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Senior) (57), is accused of
murdering his brother’s child with the help of his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba.
Both have since been arrested and remanded in custody on
murder charges as police continue their hunt for the witchdoctor accused of
processing body parts. The witchdoctor’s name has not been revealed.
The child had his head, arms and legs cut off in the ritual
killing after being kidnapped and drugged. A lot of the reaction has been
directed at witchdoctors who instigate ritual murders and process body parts,
with most wanting them hunted down and punished as severely as the actual
killers
Yesterday, the Zanu PF Women’s League led by secretary for
Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa paid condolences to the Makore family and
donated groceries and cash.
Church members, the local leadership, relatives and members
of the community have since the death of Tapiwa been visiting the Makore
homestead for prayers and to comfort the family.
The Zanu PF Women’s League expressed dismay that instead of
working hard to be successful, some people were turning to ritual murders in a
superstitious attempt to get rich.
Cde Chinomona said the Women’s League and the whole nation
had been traumatised by the incident and would not rest until justice was
served.
She said the boy’s death was no longer a Makore issue as it
had affected the whole nation, including President Mnangagwa.
“The death of Tapiwa is an eye-opener. We now know there
were murderers in the community and this will put an end to the rituals. The
nation is in pain. Everywhere people are affected and waiting for justice to be
served. The death of Tapiwa has shown that some people are engaging in evil
acts to get rich.
“Let us work hard to be successful. We cannot destroy the
nation because of greed. As women, we are going to pray for justice to prevail.
I am grateful that women have come in large numbers including members of
different churches to console Tapiwa’s mother,” she said.
Cde Chinomona said they would unite as the Women’s League
and march against ritual killings to ensure justice is delivered. “Witchdoctors
who are promoting murder should be arrested, shamed and exposed,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said as a mother, she knew how it felt
to lose a child and that experience was not easy to get over.
“As a mother I know how it feels. After all the nine-month
pregnancy experience, labour pains, the sacrifice one does for the upkeep of
the child only to the lose the son to murder. What has happened to our
community. What has happened to our culture? Where is humanity? We need to
respect life. Let us work hard than rely on rituals to succeed,” she said.
She commended churches that have been comforting the
family, saying such emotional support was vital during these difficult times. Minister
Mutsvangwa urged people to value the sanctity of human life.
Chief Mangwende said they were waiting for justice to
prevail. “In Murehwa we have declared that we do not want to see murderers
walking freely. Justice should prevail,” he said.
A relative, Mrs Rufaro Musupayi, said the family was
overwhelmed by the support it was receiving from many people including those in
the diaspora.
“We have received messages and money from people in the
diaspora, some of whom we are not related to. Some have also pledged to send Tapiwa’s
siblings to school. The emotional and financial support has gone a long way in
helping us as family,” she said.
Tapiwa’s father Mr Munyaradzi Makore said the support from
the nation had strengthened the family.
“Churches, individuals, politicians and members of this
community have really helped us. We feel we are not alone. We are however still
waiting for the head so we can proceed with the burial. We will wait until the
head is found,” he said.
Apostolic Faith Mission, Pastor Mollete Machese Gunda said
although fear and anger had gripped the community, churches were there for
emotional support.
“We have to remember that God is with us and he will guide
us through this difficult time just as he did to Stephan when he was stoned to
death,” she said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment