MUREWA BOY : PAIR OF LEGS FOUND

A PAIR of legs reportedly belonging to murdered seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore was discovered in a nearby pit latrine as the search for all his body parts continues.
Tapiwa was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes by his
uncle Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and his domestic worker, Tafadzwa Shamba (40).
Shamba on Friday led detectives to the recovery of the legs
dumped in a toilet while the boy’s head is yet to be found.
Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson referred
questions to national police headquarters in Harare. According to information
obtained by NewsDay, on October 2, Shamba led a team of police detectives to
Makore village, as part of the investigations. He allegedly took them to a
toilet at a site intended for building a preschool in the same village where he
said he had dumped the boy’s blood-stained clothes.
The villagers then demolished the three-metre deep toilet,
leading to the recovery of the legs which were at an advanced stage of
decomposition. Shamba confessed to have thrown the legs in the pit. Newsday
