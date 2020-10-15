MNANGAGWA FIRES SUPREME COURT JUDGE

President Mnangagwa set up the tribunal inquiry on the
recommendation of Judicial Service Commission after lawyer Mr Itai Ndudzo
accused the judge of interference in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe
National Road Administration and his relatives.
The judge allegedly telephoned Mr Ndudzo, who was
representing Zinara, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting
Zinara against Fremus Enterprises.
Justice Bere was serving on both the Constitutional Court
and Supreme Court benches when he was suspended in March this year.
The tribunal sought to establish whether or not Justice
Bere conducted himself improperly in violation of the oath of office and the
Constitution by interfering in the matter at the centre of the inquiry.
