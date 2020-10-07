MISSING HARARE MAN FOUND DEAD IN RUSAPE



A 33-YEAR-OLD Mabelreign man who went missing last week on Monday under unclear circumstances was found dead.

Michael Devere, 33, was found dead in Rusape where he reportedly had gone to conduct a business transaction initiated on an online platform.

Solomon Devere, a family member, said that the deceased had travelled to Rusape on Monday last week to carry out a trade deal.

“We found him on Tuesday, the next day after aenda kunoita ma dhiri ake kwa Rusape. He was found dead by someone who lives close by and the body is undergoing post-mortem and Covid-19 tests.

“After this, we then make proper funeral arrangements,” explained Solomon. The deceased’s mother, Theresa Devere said that she is devastated by the unfortunate death of his son.

“Michael was found dead in Rusape and we are wondering how he ended up in Rusape. Before he went missing, he told me that he is just taking a walk to the shops and from then he did not come back.

“I loved him, he was a quiet boy and he did not even take alcohol. I don’t know what to say; he is gone,” she sobbed.

The mother refuted exaggerated claims that her son’s body was found mutilated and added that the head was battered. “It is not true that my son’s body was mutilated, that is not the case. He was found dead facing down as blood oozed from the mouth and nose,” she added.

Images of Michael Devere were posted on social media platforms as a missing person accompanied with a message which reads “He left home on Monday morning going to the shopping centre wearing blue jeans, striped t-shirt and brown shoes.

From then he wasn’t reachable. He is dark in complexion and he has a scratch mark on his face.

If anyone has information about this person or know of an accident involving a male person, please get in touch on the numbers available. Please help our family in this difficult time by circulating this message. The last post on his Facebook page was posted on September 12 this year to a group named Paranormal and the Unknown.

The group description reads: “This group is about paranormal, creepy facts and everything about ghosts and much more.”