MINOR GIRL'S DRINK SPIKED, RAPED BY TEENAGER

A 19-year-old man left residents of Bulawayo’s Glengarry suburb shocked when he was arrested for allegedly “deflowering” a minor girl after spiking her drink.

Apollo Ndlovu, who had been pestering the girl, whose age was not given, reportedly resorted to putting a sedative in her drink after she allegedly turned down his sexual advances on several occasions.

It is reported that sometime in August Ndlovu won the girl’s trust when he invited her to his place saying he had bought her a drink. It is reported that when the unsuspecting girl came, he gave her a spiked soft drink.

The girl fell unconscious soon after taking the drink and Ndlovu exploited the opportunity and allegedly “robbed” her of her virginity.

The girl reportedly woke up the following day and had no memory of what happened until she discovered that her pant had been spoiled by blood stains.

When she further examined herself she discovered that she had been sexually abused.

The girl’s ordeal was reported to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. Detectives investigating the incident also discovered sleeping tablets for psychiatric patients in Ndlovu’s room which they suspected were used to spike the girl’s drink.

It also emerged during investigations that Ndlovu had earlier on solicited for sex from the victim and attempted to rape her on several occasions. Ndlovu who is now facing rape a charge was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to next week. B Metro