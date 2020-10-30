MINISTER PAYS $195K COMPENSATION, AVOIDS JAIL

HOME Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday rushed to pay $195 500 compensation to a Gweru-based student Simon Mandoza, who was brutalised by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in 2018.
Kazembe had been given an ultimatum by Harare magistrate
Tilda Mazhande to compensate Mandoza or risk a 60-day prison term.
In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human
Rights (ZLHR) said Mandoza became the latest person among dozens of people to
successfully sue police and Cabinet ministers for damages caused by their
misdemeanours and violation of human rights.
“On Tuesday October 27, 2020, a legal adviser in Kazembe’s
ministry only identified as P Madziviridze advised Mandoza’s lawyers, Fiona
Iliff and Obey Shava of ZLHR through a letter that payment had been effected
and attached proof of payment confirming the transfer of funds,” read the ZLHR
statement.
“Through his lawyers, Mandoza sued Kazembe and the ZRP
Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga after police officers arrested the college
student on September 20, 2018 while he was standing outside a fast-food outlet
in Harare’s central business district (CBD), waiting for his brother to pick
him up.”
It is said that unknown to Mandoza, some police officers
were carrying out an operation against alleged informal traders in the CBD at
that time. They then assaulted Mandoza.
“While in the vehicle, ZRP members poked Mandoza with a
truncheon on his shoulder and at the back of his head, threatening him with
further assault. Mandoza was taken to Harare Central Police Station where he
was finally released without a charge preferred against him,” the human rights
lawyers said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment