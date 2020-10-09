MARABHA SET TO MOVE INTO DONATED HOUSE

COMEDIAN Charles Mirisi, popularly known as Marabha, is set to move into his newly-built house in a few days, his brother Paradzai has said.

The house was donated to the ailing Marabha by popular Harare sangoma Sekuru Banda. “We are now putting final touches to the house. Crucial stages such as roofing have been completed. If all goes well, Marabha will move in before month-end,” Paradzai said.

Mid this year, Marabha fell critically ill, a development that attracted the attention of well-wishers who played a crucial role in saving him from the jaws of death.

This comes after the Epworth-based comedian sustained a permanent head injury four years ago in Mt Hampden on his way from Chinhoyi. He had a misunderstanding with other passengers and one of them struck him on the head several times with a brick.

“He lost a lot of blood and the injury has developed into a permanent ailment. As a result, he suffered a stroke due to regular fits/seizures he often experiences. His left side (hand and leg) does not function properly,” Paradzai said.

Marabha’s first wife allegedly left him at this critical time of his life, forcing him to move back to stay with his brother Paradzai.

Marabha, 40, is the third born in a family of five. He is now recuperating at his brother’s house in Domboramwari in Epworth. He has since found a new partner, Anisha Chigasa, 20. Daily News