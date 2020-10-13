MAN STRANGLES WIFE OVER US$500

A Tynwald man found himself in the dock yesterday for reportedly strangling his wife, breaking her legs before dumping her lifeless body in a ditch in 2018.

Alpha Ganya, 30, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga charged with murder.

Allegations are that on October 30, 2018 at around 11pm, the now deceased Winnet Kamota and Ganya were husband and wife left Club Lashers Sanganai Inn going to Plot Number 100 Tynwald North where Kamota’s mother stayed.

On their way, the court heard that Ganya asked for US$500 which he had given Kamota for safe keeping and she refused with the money and when they approached Melbourne Primary School, main gate, Ganya strangled her and hit her on the head and broke her legs with the brick.

He reportedly further assaulted her several times on her body using the brick until she became lifeless then dumped her body in a ditch wrapped in a scarf.

The body was discovered the next day by passers-by and a police report was made. Ganya ran out of luck when the police received information that he had returned from hiding and was in Cold Comfort where he was arrested.

Ganya was remanded in custody to October 26 and was referred to the High Court for bail application. Sabastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State. H Metro