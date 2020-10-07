MAN STABBED TO DEATH AT HOUSE PARTY

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Mpopoma suburb was stabbed to death in a bloody clash between rival gangs at a house party held in violation of lockdown regulations.

Bhekumuzi Nkomo was fatally stabbed between Saturday (10PM) and Sunday (1AM) as his family and police gave contradicting statements on the time when the crime could have been committed.

It is unclear why Nkomo was killed but the fight involved two rival gangs that were attending a birthday party in the same suburb on Saturday.

A blood-stained knife suspected to have been used to attack him was found 10 metres from his body. His killer is yet to be arrested.

Nkomo’s younger brother Mr Mzimkhulu Nkomo told Chronicle on Monday that the fight started at about 10PM while they were at a party.

He said he does not know how the fight started but he joined in as he observed that a rival gang was assaulting his brother.

“We were attending a party, just a few blocks from home and while I was inside the yard someone called saying there were people who were fighting with my brother. I called my crew which was with me in the yard and we advanced towards them. They escaped as we approached and we chased after them together with my brother. As we returned, my brother complained that he had been scratched in his chest and collapsed shortly after. I asked him who he was fighting with but he did not respond,” he said.

Mr Nkomo said an ambulance was called and the crew pronounced him dead on arrival.

“Up to now I don’t know what he was fighting over. Yes, we joined the fight. But I cannot pin-point what caused the fight. It happens during a party that fights involving rival groups break out even over small issues but I don’t know what caused it. What I’ve been told is that he was stabbed by someone called Rabson, although I don’t know where he stays. Police are investigating three people who are suspected to be part of the crew that stabbed my brother but all of them are nowhere to be found,” said Mr Nkomo.

He said it was his first time to see Rabson. Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said investigations into the murder were underway.

While Mr Nkomo said his elder brother died on Saturday at about 10PM in his presence, Asst Insp Msebele said he was stabbed after 1AM the following day.

“We are investigating a suspected murder where a 28-year-old man from Mpopoma was stabbed to death. We are yet to get the full picture on why he was stabbed and by who. But the deceased’s father reported to the police at Zimbabwe Republic Police Traffic West Police Station that his son had been stabbed to death by unknown assailants. Officers summoned an ambulance which confirmed him dead at about 2AM on Sunday as his body was found lying on the tarmac in the same suburb. The deceased’s father told police that he received a knock at the door, alerting him that his son was killed just before he reported the matter to the police,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“The deceased was found lying facing upwards with both hands clutching a stab wound which was on the upper abdomen right side. On further inspection of the body, another deep stab wound was found on the right-hand side shoulder. A kitchen knife with a wooden handle was found about 10 metres from the body.”

She said investigation on the matter were in progress while appealing to community members who might have information relating to the case to come forward. Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to abide by the country’s regulations.

“What has become clear is that this crime occurred during the 8PM to 6AM curfew. The deceased father told the police that as he retired for bed at 8PM, he had left his son in the house. We strongly appeal to members of the public to follow Covid-19 regulations while shunning violence,” said Asst Insp Msebele. Chronicle