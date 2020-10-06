MAN RAPES TEEN SISTER AT CHILDREN'S HOME

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly raping his teenage sister in a bush near a children’s home where they stay.

He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to October 19 and was advised to approach the High Court for bail. It is alleged that on October 3 the complainant was collecting firewood in the bush when her brother followed her, grabbed her and undressing her before he raped her.

This led to his arrest and subsequent appearance in court. In another matter, a Sunningdale man has also been charged with rape after he allegedly violated a 10-year-old girl twice.

The offence was discovered after the girl developed an infection on her private parts. Muvirimi Enos Mazikana, 35, was not asked to plead to allegations of rape and was remanded in custody.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Allegations are that sometime in March, he called the girl to his room before ordering her to lie on his bed and remove her clothes before raping her.

Further allegations are that in August, he saw the girl on her way to fetch water at a borehole and took her to his house where he again raped her.

The court heard that after two days, the minor developed a pimple on her private parts and her guardian took her for a medical examination. She then spilled the beans. Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Daily News