MAN LOSES FOREX TO ROBBERS WHILE PRAYING

A Beitbridge man lost US$200, R10 000, seven cellphones and various goods to five armed robbers who attacked him while he was praying alone in a bushy area, as such cases continue to rise in the border town.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“We can confirm that in Beitbridge, a man who had gone for prayers in a bushy area was approached by five armed men,” he said. “The men robbed him of cash, R10 000, US$200, seven cellphones and clothes. Investigations are also underway.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said no arrests had been made and urged the public not to move around with large amounts of cash, as they might end up falling prey to robbers.

Since last month, several people have been attacked by armed robbers while either parking their vehicles in bushy areas or praying. Others were also attacked and robbed in cemeteries in separate incidents.

Police have been urging people in the border town to be wary of such criminals who are on the prowl. Some of the suspects were arrested while others are still at large.

Last Wednesday, three suspected armed robbers who were armed with a pistol and machetes raided an apostolic shrine and kidnapped one of the congregants before they later pounced on nine other people at a grave yard in Beitbridge.

The robbers got away with US$6 020, R11 030, cellphones and various goods. The three robbers first stormed an apostolic church shrine at the new stands in Beitbridge, armed with an unidentified pistol and machetes before kidnapping one of the complainants.

The victim was shoved into the boot of his Honda Fit and eventually robbed of his valuables at Makakabule Village.

In the same village, the trio later pounced on nine other complainants who were at a grave site and robbed them off their valuables.

Police are also investigating a case in which an earth moving machine was robbed in South Africa at gunpoint before it was recovered in Beitbridge while being loaded in a cargo carrier in the border town.

The cargo carrier had been hired to ferry it to Malawi. Last month, police were looking for three men who fatally struck a 29-year-old man with stones and robbed him of four cell phones and money in Beitbridge. Herald