MAN LOSES FOREX TO ROBBERS WHILE PRAYING

A Beitbridge man lost US$200, R10 000, seven cellphones and various goods to five armed robbers who attacked him while he was praying alone in a bushy area, as such cases continue to rise in the border town.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the latest incident and said investigations were still in
progress.
“We can confirm that in Beitbridge, a man who had gone for
prayers in a bushy area was approached by five armed men,” he said. “The men
robbed him of cash, R10 000, US$200, seven cellphones and clothes.
Investigations are also underway.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said no arrests had been made and urged
the public not to move around with large amounts of cash, as they might end up
falling prey to robbers.
Since last month, several people have been attacked by
armed robbers while either parking their vehicles in bushy areas or praying. Others
were also attacked and robbed in cemeteries in separate incidents.
Police have been urging people in the border town to be
wary of such criminals who are on the prowl. Some of the suspects were arrested
while others are still at large.
Last Wednesday, three suspected armed robbers who were
armed with a pistol and machetes raided an apostolic shrine and kidnapped one
of the congregants before they later pounced on nine other people at a grave
yard in Beitbridge.
The robbers got away with US$6 020, R11 030, cellphones and
various goods. The three robbers first stormed an apostolic church shrine at
the new stands in Beitbridge, armed with an unidentified pistol and machetes
before kidnapping one of the complainants.
The victim was shoved into the boot of his Honda Fit and
eventually robbed of his valuables at Makakabule Village.
In the same village, the trio later pounced on nine other
complainants who were at a grave site and robbed them off their valuables.
Police are also investigating a case in which an earth
moving machine was robbed in South Africa at gunpoint before it was recovered
in Beitbridge while being loaded in a cargo carrier in the border town.
The cargo carrier had been hired to ferry it to Malawi. Last
month, police were looking for three men who fatally struck a 29-year-old man
with stones and robbed him of four cell phones and money in Beitbridge. Herald
