MAN KILLS EX WIFE, VANISHES WITH FINGER

POLICE in Matabeleland North have launched a manhunt for a Binga man who allegedly fatally struck his ex-wife with an unknown sharp object before cutting off a finger which he disappeared with.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese identified the suspect as Deny Mumpande (38) of Phukhoma 7 Chuzya Village under Chief Sinamagonde in Lusulu.

She said the murder took place last Friday when Mumpande stalked his ex-wife Ms Nolia Mudimba (33) after she had gone to fetch water from a nearby stream.

Mumpande allegedly could not stomach the fact that his wife had left him and went to stay with her parents. The two had been living in separation for an undisclosed period.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband in Lusulu. On 2 October at around 5pm the now deceased and Miss Believe Siamupa aged 18 were going home from the nearby Gungwe River where they had gone to fetch water. While on their way they met Mumpande who was carrying an unknown object which was wrapped in a sack,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said Mumpande asked the teenager to go as he wanted to talk to the now deceased.

“While Believe Siamupa was about 18 metres away she heard the now deceased screaming and asking for forgiveness from Mumpande. She also heard the sound of a falling bucket of water and an object hitting the now deceased,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

Miss Siamupa ran home and informed the deceased’s father Mr Charles Siamwele who teamed up with other villagers and proceeded to the scene of the attack.

They found the deceased lying on the ground facing downwards with two deep cuts on the head, another on the right hand and left knee.

A finger on her right hand was missing. A report was made at ZRP Lusulu while the deceased’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals in Bulawayo for post-mortem.

Chief Insp Makonese appealed to couples not to resort to violence but seek counselling when faced with problems in their relationships.

“The suspect is on the run and we want to appeal to people not to resort to violence when their relationships fail to work. We are losing many lives due to crimes of passion as men use violence on their spouses. Let’s seek counselling and advice from family and church elders,” she said. Chronicle