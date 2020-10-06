MAN FOUND HANGING IN BINDURA BAR

A 24-year-old Bindura mine worker was found hanging at the entrance of a sports bar in Highfield on Monday.

The man, only identified as Tawanda had a message written in ink on his arm reading ‘I love you Flo’ including a contact number. He was tied on the veranda beam with his bag’s belt.

Tawanda was last seen at another bar, Gunners Sports Bar, at around 3am before his body was found hanging at Gents Corner Bar at the same shopping centre. Deceased relatives discussing with Bar owner at the scene.

A Gunners Sports Bar worker told H-Metro that the deceased was one of their last customers at around 2:30am when they closed doors. They did not disclose why they were open during curfew hours.

“I want to believe this man was murdered because I saw him leaving our bar around 3am and he bought four bottles of beer to cover up his change,” said the worker.

“Mubhawa medu hatipe change nekuda kwekuti tinovhura three days per week saka tamupa four mapainzi akadira muchigubhu asi anga akadhakwa chaizvo akabereka bag rake.

“I was shocked to see his body hanging when the message circulated in our WhatsApp groups this morning,” said the worker.

“I am still to figure out why this man decided to take his life by hanging at our bar considering that there are many bars between where he was drinking and this place,” said the bar manager.

“He is not one of our customers and no one was quick to identify him before his relatives came. Smearing the place with coarse salt is one way of cleansing the place.

“Working at a place where someone hanged himself or whatever caused the death is dreadful and we are considering to close the bar,” added the manager.

Relatives of the deceased refused to entertain H-Metro arguing that they were still in shock.

“We are waiting to know what exactly transpired because this man was so calm and is based in Bindura where he works,” said one of the relatives.

Relatives took cleaned the place before leaving for Paradise suburb where mourners are gathered. H Metro