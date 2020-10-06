MAN FOUND HANGING IN BINDURA BAR

A 24-year-old Bindura mine worker was found hanging at the entrance of a sports bar in Highfield on Monday.
The man, only identified as Tawanda had a message written
in ink on his arm reading ‘I love you Flo’ including a contact number. He was
tied on the veranda beam with his bag’s belt.
Tawanda was last seen at another bar, Gunners Sports Bar,
at around 3am before his body was found hanging at Gents Corner Bar at the same
shopping centre. Deceased relatives discussing with Bar owner at the scene.
A Gunners Sports Bar worker told H-Metro that the deceased
was one of their last customers at around 2:30am when they closed doors. They
did not disclose why they were open during curfew hours.
“I want to believe this man was murdered because I saw him
leaving our bar around 3am and he bought four bottles of beer to cover up his
change,” said the worker.
“Mubhawa medu hatipe change nekuda kwekuti tinovhura three
days per week saka tamupa four mapainzi akadira muchigubhu asi anga akadhakwa
chaizvo akabereka bag rake.
“I was shocked to see his body hanging when the message
circulated in our WhatsApp groups this morning,” said the worker.
“I am still to figure out why this man decided to take his
life by hanging at our bar considering that there are many bars between where
he was drinking and this place,” said the bar manager.
“He is not one of our customers and no one was quick to
identify him before his relatives came. Smearing the place with coarse salt is
one way of cleansing the place.
“Working at a place where someone hanged himself or
whatever caused the death is dreadful and we are considering to close the bar,”
added the manager.
Relatives of the deceased refused to entertain H-Metro
arguing that they were still in shock.
“We are waiting to know what exactly transpired because
this man was so calm and is based in Bindura where he works,” said one of the
relatives.
Relatives took cleaned the place before leaving for
Paradise suburb where mourners are gathered. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment