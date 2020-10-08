MAN FOUND HANGING AT A HIGHFIELD BAR

TWO people are believed to have been murdered in separate incidents this week before their bodies were found hanging in unclear circumstances in Battlefields and Highfield respectively.
Police have since launched investigations into these two
murder cases. No arrests have since been made.
In Highfield, a man was found hanging at an entrance of a
bar on Monday morning and police suspect that he could have been robbed and
fatally assaulted by unknown assailants.
The man believed to have been a gold panner, was drinking
beer at a shopping centre popularly known as MaStones when the incident
occurred.
Police said in Battlefields, Cosmas Mataruse (19) was found
dead and his body was in a decomposing state a few days after he had been
embroiled in a dispute with another man over a cellphone he had dropped.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said last Thursday, Mataruse was at a shopping centre in Battlefields
where he dropped his cellphone which was then picked up by the man, aged 25.
Mataruse is alleged to have later confronted the man who
denied having picked up the cellphone and this resulted in an argument. The man
later left and it is reported that Mataruse later followed him and no one knows
what happened after that.
“His body was found two days later in a sitting position
and he had a wire tied to his neck and then tied on a tree branch about 158
metres from a gravel road. The body was in a decomposing state.
“We are still investigating the case since the
circumstances are not clear. It is still not clear what transpired,” Asst Comm
Nyathi said.
In a related incident, a Bulawayo man was fatally assaulted
with a bench on the head by one of his colleagues he was drinking beer with at
a shebeen after being accused of selling him a defective car battery.
Tapiwa Jongwe (44) was also in the company of his wife when
the incident occurred. He died on admission at Mpilo Hospital a few hours after
the incident. Police have since arrested one suspect, Ozias Lupahle while the
other one is still at large.
The latest cases come after police have expressed concern
over the increase in murders largely due to rituals, infidelity, domestic
disputes, alcohol abuse and debts .
The remarks came at a time police intensified
investigations into the murder of a seven-year-old Murehwa boy, Tapiwa Makore.
There are concerns that some people no longer value the
importance of human life as minor disputes are ending up in loss of life.
In Bikita, a 32-year-old man killed his 73-year-old father following a misunderstanding over a debt while a 22-year-old man killed his wife in Kwekwe after he found her being intimate with another man.
In Beitbridge, a suspected thief was fatally assaulted by
members of the public after stealing seven boxes of cooking oil that were
loaded in a parked vehicle while another man killed his ex-wife in Binga
following a misunderstanding.
An Epworth man also stabbed his landlord to death following
a dispute . A 42-year-old Nkayi man went into hiding after allegedly striking
his wife to death together with her suspected lover with an axe, following an
altercation over an extramarital affair.
In Kezi, a 44-year-old man was recently arrested after
axing his wife to death following a domestic dispute.
Last week, a 36-year-old man in Wedza was fatally assaulted
after he was found being intimate with another man’s wife at a homestead he had
gone to drink beer.
The woman’s husband caught them in the act and assaulted
the man with a log on the head resulting in his death a few minutes later.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment