MAN BEATS CO-TENANT TO DEATH, POSES AS NEXT OF KIN

A MAN from Bulawayo allegedly severely assaulted his co-tenant until he fainted, rushed him to hospital where he pretended to be his next of kin and disappeared when doctors called and informed him that the victim had died.
Unit Dube (32) allegedly attacked Tererai Chigwedere (40)
in Embundane suburb in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo following a brawl
over an undisclosed matter. The incident occurred last Thursday and Chigwedere
died the following day at Mpilo Central Hospital.
Dube informed one of their neighbours Ms Anna Nkomo about
the incident shortly after the attack. Ms Nkomo is said to have informed the
duo’s landlord who rushed to the scene and assisted in ferrying Chigwedere to
Mpilo Central Hospital in his car.
Sources said at the hospital Dube posed as Chigwedere’s
next of kin and when he died authorities phoned him leading to his
disappearance.
Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the murder. She said investigations on
the matter were underway.
“We are investigating a murder case which occurred in
Mbundane suburb. A man was assaulted last Thursday and he died the following
day at Mpilo Central Hospital. The accused who is now on the run is said to
have struck his 40-year-old co-tenant with an unknown object and the victim was
later rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital while unconscious. After the attack, the
accused reported the incident to one of their neighbours, Anna Nkomo who upon
arriving at their house found the victim sitting in his room with several cuts
on his head and face,” said Asst Insp Msebele.
She said Ms Nkomo alerted the house owner who resides in
Gwanda but had visited his relatives in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb. Asst Insp
Msebele said the landlord drove Chigwedere to hospital where he later died.
She said police started to search for Dube so that he could
account for Chigwedere’s death.
“The suspect is on the run and police have launched a
manhunt. We are therefore appealing to members of the public with information
that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police
station,” she said.
“As police we would like to urge members of the public to
desist from resorting to violence when trying to resolve disputes. Chronicle
