MAN (20) RAPES WOMAN (47) WHO TURNED DOWN LOVER PROPOSAL

A 20-YEAR-OLD Esigodini man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 47-year-old woman after she turned down his love proposal.

Brian Ndlovu of Tusi Village in Esibomvu area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to November 6.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ndlovu met the woman while she was on her way home on June 30 and proposed love to her.

“On 30 June at around 6PM the complainant was on her way home from the business centre when she met Ndlovu. He proposed love to the complainant and she turned him down. The complainant left the accused person standing along the footpath and she proceeded home.

“On the same night at around 9PM Ndlovu arrived at the complainant’s place of residence while she was asleep in her bedroom hut. Ndlovu knocked on the door and when the complainant asked who it was he lied and pretended to be her neighbour who was in need of her help.

The woman opened the door and Ndlovu requested to have sexual intercourse with her but she refused and ordered him to leave her homestead. This didn’t go down well with Ndlovu who then slapped the complainant several times on her face and threated to kill her if she didn’t give in to his demands,” he said.

Miss Mahachi said Ndlovu then ordered the complainant to remove her underwear and lie on the bed facing upwards and she complied. He said the accused person then raped the complainant.

Miss Mahachi said after committing the offence the accused person fled from the scene and the complainant rushed to a neighbour’s homestead where she sought refuge. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused person. Chronicle