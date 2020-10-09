MAMOMBE : STATE FAILS TO PRODUCE MENTAL EXAM RESULTS

THE State yesterday failed to provide the two mental examination results for MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe who is accused of feigning mental disorder to avoid trial.
The State had earlier committed to complete the process
within two weeks. Mamombe, who appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande, was
only examined by one government doctor and the State had no clue as to when the
next report would be ready.
Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi told the court that the
Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services had not given him an explanation on
why she was not examined by another doctor.
Mamombe’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama, however, told the court
that her client will always be available for further assessment, according to
the court order.
Makwande concurred with Muchadehama that Mamombe’s trial
date will be availed after the second examination. The matter was postponed to
October 22.
Mamombe was arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions
after participating in a protest over the poor distribution of social grants
during the lockdown.
She was also charged together with MDC Alliance activists
Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova for allegedly faking their abductions after
they were allegedly abducted, tortured and dumped in rural Bindura by suspected
State security agents.
Her private doctor claims that she developed mental
disorder as a result of torture. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment