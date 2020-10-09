MAMOMBE : STATE FAILS TO PRODUCE MENTAL EXAM RESULTS

THE State yesterday failed to provide the two mental examination results for MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe who is accused of feigning mental disorder to avoid trial.

The State had earlier committed to complete the process within two weeks. Mamombe, who appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande, was only examined by one government doctor and the State had no clue as to when the next report would be ready.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi told the court that the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services had not given him an explanation on why she was not examined by another doctor.

Mamombe’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama, however, told the court that her client will always be available for further assessment, according to the court order.

Makwande concurred with Muchadehama that Mamombe’s trial date will be availed after the second examination. The matter was postponed to October 22.

Mamombe was arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions after participating in a protest over the poor distribution of social grants during the lockdown.

She was also charged together with MDC Alliance activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova for allegedly faking their abductions after they were allegedly abducted, tortured and dumped in rural Bindura by suspected State security agents.

Her private doctor claims that she developed mental disorder as a result of torture. Newsday