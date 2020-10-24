MAMOMBE SENT TO PARI ANNEX

A HARARE magistrate has ordered that MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Harare West Joana Mamombe be treated for her mental disorder at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Annex Psychiatric Unit after two doctors confirmed her condition.

Regional magistrate Bianca Makwande said the court will go by the decision of the two doctors. Makwande said she must be updated on Mamombe’s treatment plan and progress within 14 days.

Through her lawyer Alec Muchadehama, Mamombe said she will abide by the court’s order and sought to have her bail conditions varied, particularly the reporting conditions to be temporarily set aside.

Mamombe, who is jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa on allegations of faking their abduction, is out on bail and is required to report to the police thrice a week.

Muchadehama said having taken Mamombe to Annex and seen how they operate, the temporary suspension of the reporting conditions would facilitate her smooth treatment.

He said this might involve her being detained at the hospital which will interfere with the reporting conditions.

The State, led by Michael Reza, opposed the application saying it was in the wrong court and that the application was based on speculation. He said there is no evidence that her reporting to the police will interfere with her medication.

Claims are that on May 13 at around 1230pm, the three — together with other MDC Alliance youths — gathered at Choppies Supermarket in Warren Park 1 and staged a demonstration against the recalling of their MPs from Parliament and the alleged misuse of funds for coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by the government.

After the alleged demonstration, the State claims they went on to fake that they had been abducted, claims which the State says had an adverse effect on the country’s image.

The alleged false kidnapping statements are said to have attracted adverse comments locally and internationally, derailing the country’s economic recovery efforts. Daily News