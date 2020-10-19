MALE PATIENT RAPED AT SA HOSP

The Gauteng health department has deployed a team to investigate the hospital after a male patient was allegedly raped at the Bheki Mlangeni district hospital.

This incident follows four violent incidents that were reported earlier this year. including a stabbing to death of an elderly man by another psychiatric patient.

In May a teen patient 17, attacked and stabbed to 86-year-old, Edwin Zazayokwe, multiple times in the chest with a sharp object. The teen also attacked a 75-year-old and injured him with the same object.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the department was aware of the rape incident.

“The acting MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, has already dispatched a team to the facility to investigate the matter. A statement will be issued later today once a preliminary report has been compiled,” said Kekana.

According to DA shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom, the hospital was trying to hide the incident.

"Two sources of mine from the hospital said the hospital tried to cover up the incident by not recording it as a written complaint. They wanted it to be left as a verbal complaint," said Bloom.

Bloom said this followed other recent rapes at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, Tara mental Hospital and Stanza Bopape clinic in Tshwane.

Bloom said there was a concern amongst the hospital staff that the hospital management would cover up the incident.

“This is the 11th violent case at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital since the beginning of the year. “Yet the hospital CEO Ruth Mabyana has been allowed to return to her post despite being on precautionary suspension while investigation continues into the murder,” said Bloom.

Bloom said the hospital needed new management urgently. He also said the hospital urgently needed to dedicate high security where mentally ill patients are admitted and concerned. Sowetan