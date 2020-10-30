LEAKED PICS : TOP COP EATS JUNIOR'S WIFE

A police officer’s photographs kissing his junior officer’s wife leaked and are circulating on social media.
Inspector Meza Malunga’s romantic pictures with his junior
officer Constable Mafunga’s wife Felina Gusha were discovered in the former’s
mobile phone and have sent tongues wagging in the police camp.
ZRP Support Unit camp is awash with the story that Malunga
has been forced to look for alternative accommodation while Gusha is reported
to be spending the better part of day out of the residential camp in shame.
“Hero shura mu camp yeChikurubi. Mukadzi wa Inspector Meza
Malunga vanogara mu ZRP Support Unit vakaona mashura mufoni ye murume wavo apo
vakasangana ne maphoto emuvakidzani wavo vachitsvodana.
“Mai Evans kana kuti mai Mafunga vakaonekwa maphoto avo
vachitsvodana na inspector Meza Malunga izvo zvanyadzisa vagari vemu support
unit.
“Kutaura kuno Constable Mafunga vati zvinowanikwa izvi uye
mukadzi wavo haana kwaanoenda nekuti inherera izvo zvashamisa vagari vemu
camp,” reads the messages circulating along with the two photographs.
Gusha confirmed her shenanigans with Inspector Malunga
saying the story is now water under the bridge.
“I do not know who posted the photographs on social media
but the truth is that the affair has since stopped and we resolved the matter
amicably,” said Gusha.
“I heard that you visited my house over that old story.
Munenge mashaya nyaya here zvamunovinga nyaya dzekudhara.
“My haters are the ones circulating those photographs on
social media so do not publish that, f*ck you,” said Gusha before hanging the
phone.
Constable Mafunga confirmed the story saying he has no
comment. “I am aware of the story but for now I am not at liberty to answer any
questions in connection with this,” said Cst Mafunga.
Inspector Malunga refused to entertain H-Metro and
impeccable sources disclosed that he has been forced to look for alternative
accommodation away from the camp. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment