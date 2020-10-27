KOMBI DRIVER DIVES INTO ZAMBEZI RIVER, HITS A ROCK

A SWIMMING expedition at the Binga Sand Beach on the Zambezi River ended in tragedy for a 30-year-old kombi driver who allegedly jumped headlong into the water and hit his head on a rock resulting in his death.
Police confirmed the tragic incident which happened on
Sunday and identified the deceased as Zenzo Munkuli of Hwange who died while
being rushed to Binga District Hospital moments after the incident.
The deceased, popularly known as rasta by his colleagues
because he was dreadlocked, was plying the Hwange-Binga route and on Sunday he
drove to Binga with his young brother Mr Milton Munkuli and their friend Mr
Blessing Nyoni where they proceeded to the sand beach to swim before tragedy
