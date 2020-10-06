KHUPE TO EXPEL 80 MORE COUNCILLORS

THE axe is hovering over the heads of close to 80 more MDC councillors countrywide after the party’s national standing committee resolved to recall them last week, saying they no longer represent the party’s interests, the Daily News reports.

This comes as the party’s interim leader Thokozani Khupe last month recalled 11 councillors in Harare, including deputy mayor Enock Mupamawonde, for aligning themselves with the MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa.

The recall of the 11 came hard on the heels of another set of recalls which claimed former Harare mayor Herbert Gomba’s scalp along with five other councillors.

MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora confirmed the development saying, however, he did not have the exact number of the latest recalls.

“The councillors are from across the country, but I am not sure about the figure. Remember, there is a tendency by some to try to scare people… I am not sure they are that many. We are dealing with this on a case by case basis so the victims will soon get communication,” Mwonzora said.

MDC insiders told the Daily News that some of the victims include Chinhoyi mayor Dyke Makumbi and his deputy Chipo Mlotshwa. “Councillor Brighton Mhizha (Ward 14), Richard Vhitirinyu (Ward 3), Patricia Chibaya (Ward 2), and Mukudzei Chigumbu (Ward 8) are also going from Chinhoyi. They will go along with over 70 others from various local authorities, especially in Mutare and Gweru.

Their letters are currently being drafted after the standing committee gave the greenlight,” the source said. Some of the councillors recalled along with Mupamawonde include Lovemore Makuwerere (Ward 24), Gilbert Hadebe (Ward 39), Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Ward 19), Simon Mapanzure (Ward 34), Charles Chidhagu (Ward 30), Keith Charumbira (Ward 8), Stephen Dhliwayo (Ward 40), Barnabas Ndira (Ward 21) Chihoma Runyowa (Ward 29) and Charles Nyatsuro (Ward 6) Gomba was recalled together with councillors Hammy Madzingira (Ward 10), Kudzai Kadzombe (Ward 41), Gaudencia Marere (Ward 32), Costa Mande (Ward 24) and Happymore Gotora (Ward 7).

Khupe also recently recalled Bulawayo deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami, as well as councillors Concillia Mlalazi, Alderman Ernest Rafamoyo, Tinevimbo Maphosa and Norman Hlabani.

In Parliament, she has also recalled 31 MDC legislators, with the latest victims being Eric Murai of Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo of Glen Norah, Earthrage Kureva of Epworth, Dorcas Sibanda (proportional representation) Bulawayo, Caston Matewu of Marondera Central, Lynette Karenyi-Kore (proportional representation) Manicaland, Concilia Chinanzvavana of Mashonaland West, Susan Matsunga of Mufakose, Prince Dubeko Sibanda of Binga North and Unganai Tarusenga of St Mary’s who were recalled last week.

This comes as the MDC has been consumed by senseless ructions since its muchloved founding father Morgan Tsvangirai died from colon cancer in February 2018.

The party’s infighting escalated after the Supreme Court’s judgment earlier this year which upheld last year’s ruling by the High Court that nullified Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the leadership of the country’s biggest opposition party.

Both Chamisa and Khupe have been criticised for failing to heal the rift and focusing on the failures of Zanu PF — whose incompetent handling of the economy has stirred anger among long-suffering Zimbabweans. Daily News