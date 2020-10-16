KHUPE SHUTTING OUT BONA FIDE MEMBERS FROM CONGRESS : BHEBHE

MDC-T 2014 national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has accused top opposition executives of “irregular conduct”, adding that they are using unscrupulous means to “shut out” bona fide members from participating at the party’s upcoming extraordinary congress.
Bhebhe made the disclosure in a court affidavit after
interim party leader Thokozani Khupe, acting chairperson Morgen Komichi and
himself were taken to court by disgruntled party members — Gilbert Kagodora and
Nason Mamuse — for hiding critical information regarding the congress.
Kagodora and Mamuse approached the courts after interim
secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said MDC Alliance legislators and
councillors that were recently recalled by his party were not eligible to
contest at the congress despite being in the party’s 2014 structures.
They are also demanding to be furnished with the dates and
venue of the meetings together with the names of those attending.
In his affidavit, Bhebhe said the applicants’ concerns were
justified as the party leaders were not being faithful in their handling of
congress details.
“I am not surprised, in light of the foregoing, that first
and second applicants are before this honourable court. Second and third
respondents (Khupe and Komichi) have failed, neglected, omitted or one way or
the other have not been able to convene both the national executive and/or the
national council meetings,” he said.
Bhebhe said Khupe failed to adhere to the Supreme Court
judgment of March 30 which nullified the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as MDC
leader and ordered the party to hold an extraordinary congress.
He accused Khupe and Komichi of “direct and flagrant
disregard” of the MDC-T constitution while “habitually and unilaterally”
abusing the national standing committee by pushing through committee decisions
that are ordinarily under the purview of the national executive and/or the
national council meeting.
The decisions, Bhebhe said, include firing elected
officials and members of the 2014 party structures without due process.
He said Khupe and Komichi had been to every “nook and
corner” of the country holding campaign meetings for their presidential bids
but have argued that it was impossible to convene national council and national
executive meetings citing COVID-19.
“I also note that second and third respondents are
conflicted. The two have each cast, jointly or severally, X-ray eyes on the
presidency of 1st respondent and their presidential interests have compromised
their neutrality.”
Parallel delegates have been positioned, according to
Bhebhe, while those on his list have been sidelined yet he was in charge of the
party structures. Newsday
