KHUPE REMOVES CHAMISA ALLY

IN another move to further disempower the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T yesterday removed Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele from the chairmanship of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education.
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday
announced that Molokele had been removed and replaced by Lindiwe Maphosa, who
crossed over to the MDC-T.
Maphosa came into Parliament in 2018 through a proportional
representation (PR) seat under the MDC Alliance party list.
The other replacements that were made to chairmanship of
committees were, however, of MPs that were recalled from Parliament recently.
In his announcement, Mudenda said: “The MDC-T has nominated
the following to be chairpersons of committees; Southerton MP Peter Moyo will
take over from former Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende as chairperson of the
Information Communication Technology Portfolio Committee. Yvonne Musarurwa
(MDC-T) is now the new chairperson of the Environment Portfolio Committee and
will replace former PR MP Concillia Chinanzvavana (MDC Alliance). Molokele will
be replaced by Maphosa.”
Some of the recalled committee chairpersons like Binga
North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda (former chairperson of the Media and Information
Portfolio Committee, Hwende, Molokele and Chinanzvavana were very vocal in the
committees. Newsday
