KARIBA MAYOR, COUNCILLORS SNEAK ONTO WFP LIST OF VULNERABLE BENEFICIARIES

In a suspected corruption racket, Kariba Mayor Councillor George Masendu, several councillors and local business people have been included on a list of vulnerable people expected to benefit from the World Food Programme (WFP) cash disbursement programme.
A businessman with operations in Nyamhunga suburb whose
name was on the list was removed after some alert residents raised alarm.
The programme seeks to provide relief to vulnerable
households through cash disbursements of US$12 per person per month for basic
food purchases.
However, people of means were included on the list where at
least 10 000 people are expected to benefit. Contacted for comment, Mayor
Masendu professed ignorance over the issue.
“If indeed my name is on the list, it has nothing to do
with me as I have never met or interacted with any of the people who were
compiling the list,” he said.
“I have two families so the name could have been forwarded
by one of my wives. Otherwise I have not received anything,” he said.
Authorities are now scrutinising the list to weed out
underserving people. One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said some of the names might have found their way onto the list because the
people that were compiling it were not aware of the status of the people.
“We do not expect councillors and businessmen to be on the
list because their circumstances do not fit the criteria required. This makes a
mockery of the whole process,” said the official. Herald
