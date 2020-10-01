KARAKETA FOUND DEAD

A 20-year-old Karate trainer was found hanging on a tree in Milton Park on Wednesday. Kudakwashe Samukange’s body was found hanging on a tree tied with his Karate orange belt opposite Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Samukange’s cousin Docus Maosa who used to stay with him said she last saw the deceased on Tuesday around 6pm holding the orange belt.

“We are saddened on losing a cousin in this way and he never communicated to us anything that might have led to this,” said Maosa.

“I was the one staying with him and when he left home around 6pm he never showed distress and no one quarrelled with him.

“He used to take too much drugs and has not been conducting Karate training probably due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“He had turned to vending and was very popular with local boys with some of them being his students,” said Maosa.

Police attended the scene and Samukange’s body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for postmortem.

Mourners are gathered in Unit K Chitungwiza. H Metro