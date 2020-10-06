JUDGE ORDERS MAI TITI TO PAY $500K

MUSICIAN Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Titi, has been ordered to pay $500 000 defamation damages after labelling Harare businesswoman Memory Muyaka a prostitute and witch in Facebook broadcasts.
In an order delivered by High Court judge Justice Edith
Mushore, Musara was also slapped with the costs of the suit.
“After reading documents filed . . . and hearing counsel it
is ordered that the defendant pays the plaintiff $500 000 … with interest at
the prescribed rate starting from the date of judgment to date of payment in
full,” Mushore ordered.
According to court records, between November 17 last year
and April 3, Murata — who has over 270 000 followers on Facebook — made several
broadcasts on the platform and on Whatsapp about Muyaka, whom she also calls
Mai Khloe or Mai Maketeni.
The court heard that Murata labelled Muyaka a prostitute,
witch, gossiper and accused her of blackmailing her clients.
The two were friends before they began accusing each other
of jealousy, prompting Murata to take her beef against Muyaka to Facebook.
Murata claimed Muyaka belonged to a society called “the
illuminati” that is believed to be involved in Satanism. She accused Muyaka of
attempting to kill her through illuminati.
“These statements were both wrongful and defamatory of
plaintiff (Muyaka) who is a business person and a legally married woman highly
regarded in her community,” reads the summons.
“The defendant (Murata) further claimed that the plaintiff
had given charms to her husband so that he would not complain or question her
when she committed adultery.
“This was false and intended to impute that the plaintiff
is an evil person. This statement is wrongful and defamatory of the plaintiff,
who is a Christian.” Daily News
0 comments:
Post a comment