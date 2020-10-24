JAILED LESBIAN PROPHETESS PREGNANT

A lesbian Gweru prophetess who was jailed for 11 years for sexually abusing a female client is three months pregnant, the trial Magistrate was told.
Juliet Masakanire (29), Pray Deliverance and Testimony
Ministries International founder told magistrate Pathekhile Msipa that she is
not only pregnant but is on HIV medication when she pleaded for a lenient
sentence.
She also asked the magistrate to give her a lighter
sentence because she has two of her biological children to look after.
Masakanire molested a 32-year-old member of her church who
had given her a place to stay. Masakanire was convicted by the magistrate
despite pleading not guilty. “I am three months pregnant, l have two minor kids
at home plus ndinomwa mapiritsi saka dai dare rarega kundiendesa kujeri (I am
also on ART so I plead that I be not sent to jail)“, she said.
Masakanire was however sentenced to two years in jail on
count one and two combined and nine years on count three.
She will serve nine years after two were suspended on
condition of good behavior. Magistrate Msipa said Masakanireas a woman of the
cloth should have protected the complainant who was looking up to her as her
shepherdess.
She also said that the complainant trusted the accused and
believed her prophecies. Sometime in February this year Masakanire prophesied
to the complainant that she was going to get married to a man called Stanley
Chinyonga.
Each night since the day of the prophecy, Masakanire
started to speak to the complainant in a male voice saying she was Stanley
Chinyonga and wanted to marry her. The court heard that on two different
occasions Masakanire woke up during the night and pretended to be Stanley
before kissing and caressing the complainant.
One day she even inserted her fingers into the complainant’s
private parts. She threatened the complainant against telling anyone. She said
that the prophesy will not come true if the complainant told anyone about the
abuses. Masvingo Mirror
