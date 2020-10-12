iPHONE GIVES AWAY MERC THIEF

A daring car thief who stole a Mercedes Benz from a Borrowdale house loaded with groceries in the boot, made his arrest rather easy when at the last moment he added an iPhone 7 to his loot.

Daniel Mutedza (34) possibly did not know that iPhones are easy to track. Police tracked and recovered the phone and the Benz when they arrested the suspect in Budiriro, National police spokesman Asst Comm Paul Nyathi said yesterday. Mutedza will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, a Harare motorist was robbed of his Toyota Wish last Tuesday at around 2am while driving along Arcturus Road to Mabvuku after offering a lift to three armed robbers.

The trio robbed him of his unregistered silver Toyota Wish and dumped him near Jamaica Inn in Goromonzi.

Police have also applauded members of the public for giving information that led to the arrest of three suspects for unlawful entry into premises in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, last week. The three were found in possession of various electrical gadgets which they stole in Njube and Cowdray Park.

In Harare police have arrested Gabelah Chabayanzara (21) and recovered property worth US$1 304 and US$867 in cash which had been stolen at Weldon Hostel in the city. Herald