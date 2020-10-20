INFIGHTING TEARS KHUPE'S PARTY AHEAD OF CONGRESS

INFIGHTING and political gamesmanship have ripped apart interim MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe party ahead of its planned extraordinary congress to choose a substantive successor for the opposition’s late founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.
Khupe has already moved to charge her former close aide and
party organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, after the latter accused her of
violating the party constitution and abusing party funds.
Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, MDC-T secretary-general
Douglas Mwonzora said the party’s national council had resolved to take
disciplinary action against Bhebhe and Paul Gorekore for breaching the code of
conduct of the party.
“Due to acts of indiscipline, destabilisation of the party
and bringing the name of the party into disrepute by Mr Abednico Bhebhe and Mr
Paul Gorekore, the leadership is hereby ordered to commence and pursue
disciplinary action against the two in terms of the party constitution,”
Mwonzora said.
“The national council was of the opinion that there were
acts of indiscipline by Mr Gorekore and Mr Bhebhe, but we resolved that the two
will be dealt with in terms of our constitution, how that is going to come out
will be seen in the next few days,” Mwonzora said.
He added: “We denounce and totally reject the calls by
members of the MDC Alliance and G40 to come to the congress for purposes of
electing our substantive leader.”
Bhebhe last week filed a damning affidavit at the High
Court, accusing Khupe, Mwonzora and acting chairperson Morgan Komichi of
failing to hold national executive and national council meetings in accordance
with the party constitution.
He also said the trio, who are all eying the presidency,
had created new party structures, further violating the principles of the
party.
Highly-placed sources said Khupe had flushed out more than
two-thirds of MDC-T members who were in the 2014 national council as she seeks
to ring-fence her position at the helm of the party.
Khupe is also reportedly aware that any move to convene the
national council would spectacularly backfire because she does not have the
support of party structures.
“They are aware that a national council will stop them in
their tracks and possibly put them to a disciplinary hearing for usurping the
powers of council. They have avoided calling for the meeting of legitimate
structures of the council,” said a party insider. Newsday
