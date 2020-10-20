INDIA BARS ZIM HEAD COACH FROM PAKISTAN TOUR

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) says head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the Pakistan tour owing to travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens.
In his absence bowling coach Douglas Hondo will take charge
of the team that has since arrived in Pakistan.
“The Embassy of India in Harare wrote to Zimbabwe Cricket
(ZC) asking that Rajput, who is an Indian national, be exempt from visiting
Pakistan for the limited-overs tour in accordance with the travel guidelines
stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens.
“The Embassy of Pakistan in Harare had issued a visa to
Rajput.
“With Rajput unavailable for the tour, ZC has appointed
Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo to take charge of the team for the three
one-day international matches and as many Twenty20 international games against
Pakistan,” read a statement from ZC.
Zimbabwe will face Pakistan in three one-day international
(ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 international (T20I) games. The ODI matches,
which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are
scheduled for October 30 and November 1-3.
The T20I series is pencilled for November 7, 8 and 10. The
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yesterday announced an experienced squad ahead of
the Zimbabwe series.
Pakistan head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, says
they will not experiment in the One Day Internationals against visiting
Zimbabwe as every match counts for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 direct
qualification.
“We have resisted the temptation of experimenting in the
ODIs for three simple reasons. Firstly, we cannot afford to be complacent and
have to respect each and every opponent irrespective of their strength or
international ranking.
“Secondly, every ODI counts as it leads towards automatic
qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and thirdly, we have not
played any ODI cricket in the past 12 months,” said Misbah-ul-Haq. Herald
