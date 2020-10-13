I'M NOT SCARED OF A WHITE MAN, SAYS MALEMA

The trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to later this month.
Malema and Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates
Court on an assault charge against a police officer. They allegedly assaulted
the officer during African National Congress (ANC) veteran Winnie Madikizela
Mandela’s funeral in 2018.
Malema arrived at court with his entourage hoping that the
trial would begin but the matter was delayed for several hours due to the media
wanting to record the proceedings.
The magistrate earlier on Tuesday said that he would only
entertain the media application later and wanted the matter to proceed.
But Malema said that the media should be allowed to record
his case from the beginning and not in part.
"We do not agree with the magistrate's suggestion that
this white man must come and give evidence here today without you and then you
make an application after and then when we appear, he's going to give you
permission to come and cover our evidence, yet you have not covered the
evidence of a white man."
The magistrate is at this stage hearing the media
application individually.
CIC Julius Malema Appearance At Randburg Magistrate Court https://t.co/pcs2wCsGXA— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 13, 2020
