I'M NOT SCARED OF A WHITE MAN, SAYS MALEMA

The trial against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed to later this month.

Malema and Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on an assault charge against a police officer. They allegedly assaulted the officer during African National Congress (ANC) veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s funeral in 2018.

Malema arrived at court with his entourage hoping that the trial would begin but the matter was delayed for several hours due to the media wanting to record the proceedings.

The magistrate earlier on Tuesday said that he would only entertain the media application later and wanted the matter to proceed.

But Malema said that the media should be allowed to record his case from the beginning and not in part.

"We do not agree with the magistrate's suggestion that this white man must come and give evidence here today without you and then you make an application after and then when we appear, he's going to give you permission to come and cover our evidence, yet you have not covered the evidence of a white man."

The magistrate is at this stage hearing the media application individually.