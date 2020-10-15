ILL HEALTH STALLS MUPFUMIRA TRIAL

THE trial of former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and ex-Public Service Commission secretary Ngoni Masoka failed to kick-off again this morning after the former’s lawyer failed turn up because of ill-health.
Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba, who is representing
Mupfumira, wrote to the court saying he was not feeling well and could not
attend court for the hearing.
Mupfumira and Masoka are being tried on allegations
involving a $90 000 debt acquired from NSSA and used to purchase a Land Cruiser
and more than R10 000 used in the purchase of air tickets to South Africa.
The matter was postponed to November 4 for trial
continuation. Mupfumira and Masoka are denying the charges. They appeared
before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi. Herald
