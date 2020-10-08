I WILL FIGHT FOR BETTER LIVES : KHUPE AS SHE RETURNS TO PARLY

MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe is set to resume her role as leader of the opposition in Parliament after she and 14 others from her party were sworn-in yesterday as members of the National Assembly and Senate.
They were nominated by the party to replace those in
proportional representation seats who were recalled.
Senators and the block of special proportional
representation seats in the National Assembly reserved for women are filled
from party lists based on the proportion of votes party candidates for
constituencies won in the last general election.
Vacant constituency seats in the National Assembly are
filled through by-elections. In the National Assembly, Dr Khupe was sworn in
together with Memory Munochinzwa, January Sawuke, Lindani Moyo, Sipho Makone,
Yvonne Musarurwa and Lwazi Sibanda.
In the Senate, MDC-T spokesperson Kalpani Phugeni was sworn in together with Piniel Denga, Chief Ndlovu, Nomalanga Khumalo, Teti Chisorochengwe, Gertrude Moyo, Tamani Moyo and Molly Dorothy Ndlovu.
Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and
Senate President Cde Marble Chinomona told both Houses separately that the
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had written to the Clerk of Parliament, Mr
Kennedy Chokuda, notifying him of the persons nominated to fill vacancies that
occurred following the recall of MDC-T MPs elected under proportional
representation.
In the National Assembly, Mr Chokuda administered the oath
while in the Senate, Deputy Clerk of Parliament Ms Helen Dingane presided over
the swearing-in ceremony in terms of the Constitution.
Legislators from the MDC-T could be heard ululating as Dr
Khupe and her team of legislators walked into the Chamber for the swearing-in. Hatfield
MP, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada congratulated Dr Khupe on her return to Parliament.
In an interview after taking oath, Dr Khupe said she would
deliver her maiden speech next week spelling out her vision as leader of the
opposition.
“I am glad that I am back, but I am going to advance the
interests of all the 14,6 million Zimbabweans so that they have a better life,”
she said.
“I have been working for the people even if I was outside
Parliament. This is an arena where we raise issues concerning people so that
they are addressed.
“I am the leader of my political party so nothing has
changed. I am back as leader of the opposition in Parliament, by virtue of
being the most senior person in Parliament.” Some of the newly sworn MPs were
legislators in previous Parliaments.
Ms Khumalo was elected Deputy Speaker of the National
Assembly in 2008 on an MDC-T ticket, while Mr Denga and Ms Sibanda are former
legislators.
The legislators were recalled in terms of a constitutional
provision that declares seats held by members of the party that sponsored them
in the last election vacant, if the party writes to the Speaker of the National
Assembly or to the Senate President to declare that the persons no longer
represented that party. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment