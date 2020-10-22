I WAS DRUNK : MAN TORCHES FATHER'S HOUSE

A 29-YEAR-Old man torched a cottage in Bulawayo’s Fourwinds suburb where his father was a tenant.

Byron Katandika from Gweru had visited his father Tambudzai Artwel Katandika when he torched the cottage his father was renting in Fourwinds.

He appeared before Bulawayo magistate Mr Shepherd Munjanja on Wednesday facing charges of malicious damage to property and was remanded in custody to today for judgment.

Allegations are that on October 18, 2020 at around 1AM, Byron was drinking alcohol at his father’s lodgings.

“When he got drunk he became violent and quarrelled with everyone in the cottage. He started turning property upside down prompting people in the cottage, including his father, to scurry for cover,” said the prosecutor Mr Terrence Chakapuda.

Mr Katandika and other relatives drove to Hillside Police Station to report the matter but when they returned Byron had set the cottage ablaze, the court heard.

The burnt property includes sofas, a 40-inch LED television, display stand, blankets, decoders, a cellphone, a wardrobe, a laptop, clothes and groceries. Byron pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to today for judgment.

He pleaded with the magistrate to be lenient with him saying he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol. “Your Worship, I’m sorry, I committed the offence while I was under the influence of alcohol. I bought a 750 ml of Gold Blend bottle and I consumed it alone,” he said. Chronicle