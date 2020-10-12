I THOUGHT SHE WAS 16 : MAN JAILED FOR SEX WITH MINOR

A 24-YEAR-OLD West Nicholson man has been jailed nine months for having sexual intercourse with his 15-year-old girlfriend.
Melusi Tshuma of Artherstone area in West Nicholson was
convicted on his own plea of guilty to having sexual intercourse with a young
person by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.
He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months
were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within
the next five years.
Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Tshuma had sexual
intercourse with the complainant who cannot be named for ethical reasons.
Tshuma had sex with the girl from June to August 20 this
year. The matter came to light after a neighbour became suspicious and informed
the complainant’s mother. The man sometimes slept with the girl at her home
when her parents were away.
“Sometime in April Tshuma proposed love to the complainant
who turned down his love proposal. Tshuma persisted up until the complainant
accepted his love proposal in the month of May. Tshuma and the complainant
started having sex in the month of Jun up to August 20 at his home or at the
complainant’s home when her parents were not around,” she said.
“Their relationship came to light when a neighbour became
suspicious after realising that Tshuma would spend the night at the
complainant’s home while her parents were not around and she informed the
complainant’s mother of her suspicions.”
Miss Mahachi said the complainant’s mother questioned her
daughter on her association with Tshuma until she revealed that they were
lovers and had been sleeping together. The matter was reported to the police
resulting in Tshuma’s arrest.
In his Malachi said he did not know that the complainant
was below 16 years of age and added that she had consented to the sexual
activities. Chronicle
