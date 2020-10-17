I DID HAVE AN AFFAIR WITH BORIS : US BUSINESSWOMAN

A U.S tech entrepreneur at the centre of allegations of misconduct involving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told a newspaper they did have an affair when he was mayor of London.
The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Jennifer Arcuri,
when asked if she had an affair with Johnson, said: "I think that goes
without saying ... it's pretty much out there."
In an interview with the newspaper, Arcuri says Johnson,
who was married to second wife Marina Wheeler at the time, bombarded her with
"avalanches of passion".
Arcuri gave a number of TV interviews after the allegations
came to light, saying she and Johnson had enjoyed a "very special
relationship", though she repeatedly refused to say whether they had had
an affair.
Johnson was London mayor from 2008 to 2016. He became prime
minister last year. Downing Street had no immediate comment. The Independent
Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation in September 2019
following a newspaper report that Johnson, when mayor of London, had failed to
disclose his personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in
public funding and places on official trade trips.
Johnson denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done
with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare. In May the IOPC
said he would not face criminal action.
The matter was referred to the watchdog because Johnson was
head of the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, a role equivalent to a
police commissioner, during his term as mayor.
