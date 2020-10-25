HRE MAN DEMANDS $1M FROM MOTORIST WHO KILLED WIFE

A HARARE man has claimed $1 million from a motorist who killed his wife in a road accident and never contributed during her funeral.

Norman Ziyambe sued Simbarashe Ganha in summons filed before the High Court and said he was forced into unplanned expenses as he had to finish off paying lobola for his deceased wife.

Ziyambe told the court that he had to rely on donations from family members and acquired a loan from his bank to cater for funeral expenses and is yet to settle some of the costs to date.

He is demanding $15 000 for the casket, $360 000 for food and transportation to ferry relatives to and from the burial place, $50 000 for unveiling of tombstone and distribution of deceased’s clothes errands, $16 000 used for fuel to ferry his wife’s relatives to and from Mutoko.

The court heard on August 23 last year, Ganha negligently caused a road accident that resulted in Fungai Muungani’s death.

He was charged with culpable homicide and appeared before the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Courts where he was fined $1 000 and was ordered not to drive for six months. Daily News