HRE MAN DEMANDS $1M FROM MOTORIST WHO KILLED WIFE

A HARARE man has claimed $1 million from a motorist who killed his wife in a road accident and never contributed during her funeral.
Norman Ziyambe sued Simbarashe Ganha in summons filed
before the High Court and said he was forced into unplanned expenses as he had
to finish off paying lobola for his deceased wife.
Ziyambe told the court that he had to rely on donations
from family members and acquired a loan from his bank to cater for funeral expenses
and is yet to settle some of the costs to date.
He is demanding $15 000 for the casket, $360 000 for food
and transportation to ferry relatives to and from the burial place, $50 000 for
unveiling of tombstone and distribution of deceased’s clothes errands, $16 000
used for fuel to ferry his wife’s relatives to and from Mutoko.
The court heard on August 23 last year, Ganha negligently
caused a road accident that resulted in Fungai Muungani’s death.
He was charged with culpable homicide and appeared before
the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Courts where he was fined $1 000 and was ordered
not to drive for six months. Daily News
