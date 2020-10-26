HARARE HIKES RATES

MDC-led Harare City Council has today approved a steep hike in rates, with refuse collection increasing with at least nine fold, water and sewer charges having quadrupled.

The new tariffs are with effect from November 1. Harare announced the new fees contained in a supplementary water, sanitation and hygiene tariffs during a special council meeting held at town house on Monday afternoon.

High density residents will now fork out $90 per first five cubic metres up from $20. They will also now pay $189 up from $41 for sewer charges. Herald