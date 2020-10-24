GUKURAHUNDI EXHUMATIONS : CHIEFS TAKE OVER

TRADITIONAL leaders will now take over the exhumation and reburials of victims of Gukurahundi in Matabeleland and Midlands while the Government will now only be involved in funding the process as part of initiatives meant to address the issue and promote national healing.
This came out after a consultative meeting between
President Mnangagwa and traditional leaders from the Matabeleland provinces at
State House in Bulawayo yesterday, where the traditional leaders submitted
their reports on issues relating to Gukurahundi after they conducted
consultations in their areas of jurisdiction.
The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has vowed to
resolve matters to do with political disturbances that took place soon after
independence, known as Gukurahundi, as part of promoting national healing.
The Government is also set to start issuing birth
certificates to children of some of the people who were killed during the
disturbances and have been failing to get the documents and death certificates
of those who died.
Since he came to power, President Mnangagwa has lived to
his promise to address and openly discuss issues and challenges surrounding the
unrest that happened in the 1980s in order to promote national healing and
development.
Yesterday’s meeting was a follow-up to the one held on 27
June this year, where the chiefs had been tasked with going back to their
communities to consult on the matter. In August, the President also met civil
society groups under the banner of Matabeleland Collective to deliberate on the
same issues. The Matabeleland Collective is a grouping of non-governmental
organisations, faith-based organisations, trusts, savings clubs and other
social movements from the Matabeleland region and Bulawayo.
Emerging from yesterday’s closed-door meeting, Local
Government and Public Works Minister Cde July Moyo said Chief Siansali of
Matabeleland North Province presented a report on behalf of the province while
Chief Nyangazonke presented on behalf of Matabeleland South, with five other
chiefs also making contributions.
“The consensus from the two reports was that in addressing
issues on exhumations and reburials, care should be taken to respect different
customs of each area and community. To that end, issues of exhumations and
reburials should be led and guided by the chiefs as the custodians of customs
and culture in their areas of jurisdictions. Chiefs also undertook to consult
the affected families using structures of the village heads and headmen,” said
Cde Moyo.
The President has previously emphasised his commitment to
continue holding robust discussions with traditional leaders and Matabeleland
civic groups, on matters to do with Gukurahundi stressing the need for national
cohesion and collective efforts in taking the country forward.
Cde Moyo said resources to expedite the process will be
mobilised by the Government to capacitate the process.
He revealed that the President will soon meet members of
the Zimbabwe Chiefs Council to deliberate on developmental issues affecting
their various areas. He said this was after chiefs had taken advantage of the
meeting to raise developmental issues affecting their communities.
“The President acknowledged the issues which were raised by
the chiefs. Going forward, His Excellency undertook to meet the Chiefs Council
led by Chief Fortune Charumbira next week to map out and frame details on the
next steps in moving the matter forward and also to provide comprehensive
responses to ancillary issues raised by the chiefs in respect of their areas of
jurisdiction and in their interest,” he said.
President of Chiefs Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira said
the meeting was frank and resolutions that were made showed that chiefs and
Government were working harmoniously to solve the matter. Over the years,
chiefs have been pushing to be included in the Gukurahundui matter since they
are on the ground and better understand the grievances of their people.
“The outputs were phenomenal as there was clarity on a
number of issues relating to Gukurahundi. There was a notable resonance between
the chiefs and the President which was wonderful to see as it showed that minds
have been synchronised on this issue. Everybody in the meeting agreed that the
traditional leaders must take the lead in resolving this matter, of course
working with other key stakeholders but all determined by the chiefs,” said
Chief Charumbira.
He said a follow-up meeting touching on the nitty-gritties
of the exercise will be held so as to ensure that everyone involved in the
process is aware of their respective roles. The Matabeleland Collective which
initially was spearheading the exhumations and reburials is now working with
the traditional leaders to ensure the process proceeds smoothly. The chiefs
also said the processes of exhumations were to start from village up to
national level to ensure completeness of the whole process.
The exhumations and subsequent reburials are expected to
start in Matobo, Matabeleland South Province.
A total of 63 out of 67 chiefs from the Matabeleland region
attended the meeting at State House. The remaining four chiefs were absent as
they are still awaiting installation.
Sources who attended the closed-door meeting said apart
from the issue of Gukurahundui, the traditional leaders also briefed the
President on issues around Covid-19 and other developmental bottlenecks in
their areas.
The meeting was also attended by Home Affairs and Cultural
Heritage Minister Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential
Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinent Mr George Charamba,
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary
Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza, Minister of State of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs
and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, among other
senior Government officials. Sunday News
