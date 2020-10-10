GUITARIST NOW SANGOMA

He was warmly called “Obhija” during his days when rhumba music exponents Ndolwane Super Sounds were at their peak.
The death of Abson Ndebele “the glue” that held the band
together however, forced him to change his profession, from arguably one of the
best bass guitarists in Zimbabwe then, to a traditional healer, a popular one
for that matter.
A quest to highlight the contribution of the Ndolwane Super
Sounds instrumentalists that include Martin Sibanda, Charles Ndebele and Obhija
to the success of the band, revealed that Obhija is now the most sought after
traditional healer in Zimbabwe.
Obert “Obhija” Vundla is one of the guitarists who made a
name for himself in the group that had talented instrumentalists.
Now practising his new profession in Bulawayo’s Pumula
South suburb, Vundla (45) says his new job is very rewarding.
One can easily confirm that the traditional healer is
living large as he has a huge television set on a modern television stand and
very modern sofas. The red electric bass guitar hanging on the wall, is the
slightest hint to a visitor that there is someone who plays the instrument
living in this home.
On visiting Vundla’s house, one is greeted by three
traditional drums dangling from a mango tree in the yard which are part of his
tools for his new job.
A few minutes after our arrival at his house, Vundla called
a certain gentleman asking him to come and prepare “gango” for us.
He also asked his wife, uMaNdlovu to prepare isitshwala and
provide chakalaka and other spices to the gentlemen making the gango.
In between our conversation, we are interrupted by phone
calls from people booking appointments for consultation.
Vundla’s story starts off in 1991 when he left Zimbabwe for
the so called greener pastures in South Africa.
There Vundla, whose arms are heavily tattooed, said he had
gone to look for a job but ended up becoming a feared gangster in the streets
of Johannesburg.
“I joined Ndolwane Supers Sounds soon after being released
from jail for robbery in 1997 where I had spent three years. When I left jail,
the guitar was ringing in mind and I really wanted to play it hence I joined
Ndolwane,” said Vundla.
He says although Ndolwane Super Sounds were popular, he
always made more money from gambling and robberies.
“I was living a good life as a gangster. Music was
part-time for me and if I recall well, I only made good money from the Donsa
album otherwise for other albums I can say I was getting peanuts compared to
what I was making in my gangster life,” said Vundla.
Acting both as a bouncer and guitarist, Vundla said he kept
a gun even during performances and Obhija says even up today, he is still
feared in South Africa because of his past life.
“I always carried my gun even during our shows and as a
result we hardly had any problems during our shows as people feared me,” he
said. The hardened criminal at that time, said the death of Ndolwane Super
Sounds leader Abson Ndebele, was the turning point for his life.
“Abson was a great loss to me, inxeba lakhona (that wound)
will never heal, he is the only person who managed to control not only me but
everyone in the band. That man had natural talent, he was a great composer, he
even changed me from playing rhythm guitar to bass because he could spot
talent. I can say he was the glue that held the band together,” said Vundla.
He said he left the band soon after Ndebele’s death to
pursue traditional healing.
“Ngahlutshwa lidlozi (ancestral spirits had been calling
me) from long back and Abson is the one who knew how to deal with me when my
ancestors visited me. So, I surrendered my uniform and the guitar at Abson’s
funeral (in Zimbabwe). Chase Skuza witnessed this,” said Vundla.
“I can say we had no leader of the band after the death of
Abson but I still relate very well with both Charles and Martin.”
Vundla said in 2008 he went for initiation for two years
under a famous inyanga (traditional healer), Gobela from Matiwaza Village in
Bulilima District to master his new skill and now is one of the most
sought-after traditional healers in Bulawayo and beyond. “I was very unwell and
my sickness demanded that I go Enkundleni for initiation as I had been
postponing that for a long time. It was a tough period for me during
initiation, I had financial challenges but Allen Ndoda and Madalaboy supported
me during this time,” he said.
Vundla is an inyanga, who heals his patients using
traditional methods and idlozi (the ancestral spirit) he has is male hence he
is called Khulu by others.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m boastful, but I assist a
lot of people and I’m earning my living from that. As you witnessed during this
interview I received many calls from people who want to be assisted. Some call
me from as far as South Africa and Botswana,” said Vundla.
He said he travels far and wide to get his herbs. Vundla
who comes from Masendu under Chief Masendu said his new profession has brought
stability to his life.
He said his wish was for Martin and Charles, who split in
2011, to reconcile and give people one more album. “Ndolwane Super Sounds fans
are still troubling me as they want the band back,” he said.
At the end of the interview, Vundla strummed his guitar to
demonstrate that he still has the skills. Chronicle
