GUARD STEALS MUGABE YOGHURT

A 29-YEAR-OLD security guard stationed at the late former President Robert Mugabe's Alpha and Omega dairy plant in Mazowe appeared before Concession magistrate yesterday charged with stealing lacto and yoghurt worth $76 910.

Pollas Shongedza pleaded not guilty before magistrate Nixon Mangoti and was remanded in custody to October 9. The State, led by Moses Kuimba, denied him bail due to overwhelming evidence.

Allegations are that on September 14, Shongedza and his accomplice, Dereck Maushe who is still at large, used duplicate keys and gained entry into the warehouse and stole 1 412x 500ml Mnandi lacto packs and 382x 250ml packs of yoghurt and went away.

The warehouse attendant, Tinashe Mazema, discovered that there were missing products and advised his supervisor who ordered for a CCTV monitor check.

A video footage exposed the two stealing the dairy products. Shongedza was arrested while his accomplice fled. Newsday