GUARD STEALS EIGHT GOVT COMPUTERS

A SECURITY guard has been arrested on allegations of stealing eight computer processing units (CPUs) from the computer storeroom at the Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security ministry at Mukwati Building, Harare.

Fortune Chirodza, 25 — from Cobra Security — pleaded guilty to unlawful entry charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga and he was remanded in custody for plea recording.

This means he will spend the weekend in remand prison pending the determination of his matter.

The court heard that between September 15 and 30, Chirodza — together with his co-accused Tavengwa Mandibatsira — who is still at large, connived to steal from the ministry where they were guarding.

Allegations are that they entered the computers storeroom which was not locked at the time and stole eight processing units and disappeared. The court heard that on October 8, detectives from CID Stores and Business section received information that there was a break-in at the ministry.

Investigations led to the arrest of Chirodza and recovery of seven CPUs from the people he had sold them to. The stolen CPUs were valued at US$5 400. Prosecutor Idah Maromo is appearing for the State. Daily News