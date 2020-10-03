GOVT, TEACHERS IN CRUNCH PAY TALKS

GOVERNMENT and representatives of civil servants will meet tomorrow for crucial talks after a number of teachers refused to report for duty last week.
Public schools reopened for exam classes on October 28. Public
Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said
Government wants to understand why teachers are not reporting for duty.
“We know that they (teachers and other civil servants) have
said what we have given them is not enough,” said Prof Mavima.
“We are at the negotiating table to discuss their demands. “On
Monday (tomorrow), we will meet unions in the public service to discuss the way
forward.
“We want to find a common ground with them. We are
appealing to them (teachers) to go back to work while we negotiate with the
unions. I am meeting them ahead of the National Joint Negotiating Council.”
Teachers, he said, should report for duty while their
concerns were being addressed. Civil servants received a 40 percent cost of
living adjustment last week. A final agreement over a substantive salary hike
is currently being worked out.
The US$75 Covid-19 allowance has been extended until
year-end. Sunday Mail
