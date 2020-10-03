GOVT, TEACHERS IN CRUNCH PAY TALKS

GOVERNMENT and representatives of civil servants will meet tomorrow for crucial talks after a number of teachers refused to report for duty last week.

Public schools reopened for exam classes on October 28. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government wants to understand why teachers are not reporting for duty.

“We know that they (teachers and other civil servants) have said what we have given them is not enough,” said Prof Mavima.

“We are at the negotiating table to discuss their demands. “On Monday (tomorrow), we will meet unions in the public service to discuss the way forward.

“We want to find a common ground with them. We are appealing to them (teachers) to go back to work while we negotiate with the unions. I am meeting them ahead of the National Joint Negotiating Council.”

Teachers, he said, should report for duty while their concerns were being addressed. Civil servants received a 40 percent cost of living adjustment last week. A final agreement over a substantive salary hike is currently being worked out.

The US$75 Covid-19 allowance has been extended until year-end. Sunday Mail