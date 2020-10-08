GOCHE ARRESTED OVER STOCK THEFT

FORMER Cabinet Minister, Nicholas Goche was arrested last night in Bindura on allegations of stealing an undisclosed number of cattle.
Goche was still in custody last night and is likely to
appear in court today facing stock theft charges.National police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said he was yet to
get the details of the case.
Nicholas Tasunungurwa Goche was the Minister of Public
Service, Labour and Social Welfare. Minister of Transport and Infrastructure
Development in the old dispensation. Herald
