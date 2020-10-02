GANG RAIDS HOMESTEAD FOR LOBOLA MONEY

A SOMBRE atmosphere engulfed the Masvosva area on the outskirts of Rusape after a vicious gang of eight armed robbers stormed Mr Boars Mamutse’s homestead and axed him to death over lobola and burial society money.

The gang members appeared to have inside information on the Mamutse family of Gweremwezhe Village under Headman Masvosva. The gangsters demanded a share of the lobola money that had been paid to the family in August.

They also demanded that Mr Mamutse (60), who was the Masvosva Village Burial Society’s treasurer, surrenders all the monthly subscriptions he had collected.

Rusape District police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Muzondiwa Clean confirmed the incident that occurred on Sunday. He appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

It is alleged that Mr Mamutse and his wife, Ms Thandiwe Makuyana, were in the kitchen hut, while their two daughters — Caroline and Tarisai — were preparing supper in another room when the killer gang pounced on them.

The gangsters had their faces covered with balaclavas while they were armed with knives, machetes and logs.

Upon storming the kitchen, one of them manhandled Mr Mamutse, ordering him to surrender all the money he had.

Mr Mamutse told them that he had no money in the house, but the gang viciously attacked him and his wife.

“Two members of the gang force-marched Ms Makuyana to the other room where her daughters were preparing supper. The criminals tied the three’s hands at their backs using a rope.

“The other gang members continued assaulting Mr Mamutse and demanding money,” said Assistant Inspector Clean.

Mr Mamutse tried to wrestle one of the assailants but was overpowered and struck with an axe once on the nose.

“Mr Mamutse collapsed and the gang dragged him to his bedroom. They continued assaulting him on the head. The gang then stole US$7 that was in Mr Mamutse’s suitcase and an unknown figure of Zimbabwean dollars,” said Assistant Inspector Clean.

The gang then vanished into the darkness.

“Ms Makuyana later managed to free herself and her daughters. The trio found an unconscious Mr Mamutse lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom. When they screamed for help, other villagers rushed to assist. A search party was dispatched but the criminals could not be located,” said Assistant Inspector Clean.

Mr Mamutse was rushed to Rusape General Hospital but he was confirmed dead on arrival. Assistant Inspector Clean urged members of the public to comply with the instructions of armed gangs.

He discouraged members of the public from keeping huge amounts of money in their homes. Manica Post