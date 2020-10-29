FOCUS ON YOUR MARRIAGE : TEACHERS CHIDE CHINOTIMBA

TEACHERS’ unions have dismissed Buhera West MP Joseph Chinotimba’s claims that they were on the opposition MDC Alliance payroll and involved in plotting government’s downfall.
The educators advised the Zanu PF legislator to concentrate
on resolving his marital problems instead of delving in matters that don’t
concern him.
The firebrand legislator taunted striking teachers on
Tuesday, saying they were being paid by the opposition MDC Alliance to embark
on a strike in order to discredit President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Chinotimba made the claims in Parliament after teachers
insisted on United States dollar-indexed salaries.
However, teachers’ unions had no kind words for him and
advised him to desist from making blanket statements, but name those whom he
had identified being paid by the opposition.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general
Raymond Majongwe yesterday threw a salvo at Chinotimba, urging him to invest
his energy in solving his domestic issues with his “many wives”.
“Chinotimba should just leave us alone. Instead, he should
concentrate on solving his issues with his estranged wives. I have nothing more
to say. We’re not going back to work until the employer played its part and
incapacitate us,” Majongwe said.
Chinotimba made headlines last week after his second wife,
Locardia Dzitiro, was caught in a compromising position with another man in
Harare.
Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer
Sifiso Ndlovu dismissed Chinotimba’s claims, saying his organisation was purely
a teacher union representing the interests of teachers.
“We, as Zimta, are not fronting any agent,” Ndlovu said.
“We are an agent on our own representing our teachers who
are drawn from all walks of life to improve their socio-economic issues. We
have never been used by any agent other than trade union and social
responsibility for our members. It is up to (Hon) Chinotimba to define who are
these teachers on the MDC Alliance payroll.
“It is a question of incapacitation for our teachers to go
to back to work. When we used the word incapacitation, it was deliberate to
show that the onus lies with the employer to see into the welfare of teachers
so that they deliver a social service to the people.”
The Zanu PF legislator claimed that government had done its
best to address teachers’ grievances.
Teachers have been on strike since September when schools
reopened for examination classes.
This strike has left students unattended, with some
reportedly engaging in and sexy orgies and drugs.
Schools opened on Monday for non-examination classes, but
teachers have vowed not to go back to work until government has adjusted their
salaries. Newsday
