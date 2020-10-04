FIVE KILLED AS TRUCK CRASHES IN NYANGA

FIVE people died in a road accident that occurred at the 34km peg along the Nyanga-Nyamaropa while at Mupedzanhamo, in Harare, a Zupco contracted Trip Trans bus veered off the road and hit some vendors and eight cars yesterday.
In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Nyanga-Nyamaropa accident occurred after a truck
which was carrying more than 25 people lost brakes and veered off the road. Twenty-two
others were injured in the crash.
At Mupedzanhamo traffic lights, 10 people were seriously
injured when the Trip Trans bus veered off the road and hit the vendors and
eight cars. According to a police statement, the injured and taken to
Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.
“The accident occurred at around 3am at the 34km peg along
the Nyanga–Nyamaropa road and five people died on the spot,” he said.
“The survivors were taken to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital,
Nyanga General Hospital and Mutare General Hospital.”
Eye witness Mr Daniel Mupfunya said the truck was carrying
members of the Matizakurima family who were going to their rural home for a
tombstone unveiling ceremony.
“The truck’s brakes failed at the same spot where the
Regina Coeli bus disaster occurred,” he said.
Mr Mupfunya said six of the people who were taken to
hospital were discharged after medical checks. Police did not immediately
release the names of the deceased. Sunday Mail
